Sergio Aguero has lot of football left and would be great signing for Barcelona, claims Rivaldo

With Sergio Aguero’s farewell tour currently underway, it does mean that the 32-year-old will leave Manchester City at the end of this season as a free transfer. However, that hasn’t stopped the Argentine from being linked with a move away with Barcelona, PSG and a few other sides all keen on signing the City forward. However, with Barcelona reportedly amongst his top suitors, many believe that Aguero could be the right bargain buy for the club.