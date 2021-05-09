Sergio Aguero has lot of football left and would be great signing for Barcelona, claims Rivaldo
Today at 6:32 PM
Former Barcelona star Rivaldo believes that Sergio Aguero still has a lot of football left and would be ready to compete and help the La Liga giants improve if they make the move. The Argentine is set to leave Manchester City as a free-transfer at the end of this season after a decade with the club.
With Sergio Aguero’s farewell tour currently underway, it does mean that the 32-year-old will leave Manchester City at the end of this season as a free transfer. However, that hasn’t stopped the Argentine from being linked with a move away with Barcelona, PSG and a few other sides all keen on signing the City forward. However, with Barcelona reportedly amongst his top suitors, many believe that Aguero could be the right bargain buy for the club.
That’s despite the 32-year-old’s issues with injuries and Rivaldo is of the many as he admitted that Manchester City’s record goal-scorer has more than enough football left in him. The former Barcelona also believes that the Argentine would be a great signing for the La Liga giants especially if he signs for the club on a free transfer.
"Rumours tell me that Barcelona are negotiating with Sergio Aguero to sign him when he leaves Man City at the end of season. He's been magnificent at City and, at 32, I'm sure he will be ready to compete with Barcelona,” Rivaldo said, reported Goal.
"He still has a lot of football to play and would be a great signing for Barcelona, especially coming for free at a moment when our club is having some issues for financial reasons."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.