Reports | Jose Mourinho looking to make Renato Sanchez his first move as Roma boss
Yesterday at 11:10 PM
According to Corriere Dello Sport, Renato Sanchez is on the top of the priority list for new AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho with the Portuguese manager keen on signing the midfielder. The former Bayern Munich man has done well for LOSC Lille with him contributing to four goals in all competitions.
Renato Sanchez was one of the most underrated talents when he broke out at Benfica but the midfielder struggled to live up to his potential at Bayern Munich. The big-money move after the 2016 Euros saw the Portuguese midfielder struggle to make any meaningful impact with the Bundesliga giants. To make things worse, his form further dropped off a cliff after a torrid loan spell with Swansea City and it saw Bayern eventually sell him to LOSC Lille in 2019.
That has proven to be the right career move for Sanchez with him thriving in the years since for the Ligue 1 side and playing a key role this season as the club challenge PSG for the league title. However, with great form comes great interest and it has seen Corriere dello Sport report that Jose Mourinho wants to make the 23-year-old his first move as Roma's new boss with the former Tottenham boss impressed by Sanches' performances.
The report has indicated that while funds will have to be raised by selling players first, Mourinho is keen that Sanches joins him at Roma and the midfielder isn't the only one on the Portuguese boss' shortlist. Corriere dello Sport further reported that Andrea Belotti, David de Gea and a few others are on Mourinho's shortlist but Sanches is his top target although interest from across Europe does complicate a potential move.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Jose Mourinho
- Renato Sanches
- Andrea Belotti
- English Premier League
- Ligue 1
- Serie A
- As Roma
- Losc Lille
- Bayern Munich
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.