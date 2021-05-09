Reports | Ajax starlet Ryan Gravenberch on Barcelona’s radar despite €50 million valuation
Today at 7:06 PM
According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have joined the race for Ajax’s teenage starlet Ryan Gravenberch despite interest from Juventus, Manchester United and a few others. The 18-year-old is considered to be one of the brightest prospects in the world and has thrived this season for the Dutch side.
Despite being strapped for cash and financially hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, Barcelona have been linked with a catalogue of players over the last few months. From Erling Haaland to Gini Wijnaldum but no move has materialized, not even a potential move for a future free-agent like Sergio Aguero. That is partly because the La Liga giants have struggled immensely financial but that hasn’t stopped the club from considering their options.
It has seen Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona have joined the race for Ajax starlet Ryan Gravenberch with them overly impressed with the teenager’s performance. The midfielder is considered to be one of the brightest prospects across Europe and has performed just as well with him making 44 appearances for the club so far this season. That does include all six games in their Champions League campaign with Gravenberch even scoring one goal.
However, the midfielder has more than proven himself and it has seen Ajax slap a €50 million price tag on the teenager, which could complicate the move for Barcelona. But with Juventus, Manchester United and more than a few other sides keen on the move, the La Liga giants might be forced into doing something sooner or later.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.