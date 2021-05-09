Oleksandr Zinchenko’s quality is exceptional and he has fought lot to be here, gushes Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola praised Oleksandr Zinchenko’s impact on the team and simultaneously tying down his position as the first choice full-back ahead of Benjamin Mendy. The converted left-back has hit a fine vein of form recently with him playing a key role in the club's Champions League exploits.
Oleksandr Zinchenko is arguably enjoying his best season yet at Etihad Stadium with the Ukraine international thriving for the Cityzens. Things haven't always been easy for the converted left-back especially since his move from Russian outfit FC Ufa in 2016. But with Benjamin Mendy struggling with injuries and form, it has saw Pep Guardiola transform Zinchenko, a midfielder by trade, into left back but the 24-year-old struggled for form.
However, things have changed with Zinchenko playing some of his best football this season and it has seen the left-back praised by fans and critics alike. Yet, that has come after a tough spell for the 24-year-old with him heavily linked with a move away from City following an underwhelming 2019-20 campaign. It saw Guardiola has reveal that Zinchenko’s never give up attitude saw him keen to fight for his place and the Spaniard added that he never doubted the Ukraine international's skill.
"Oleks [Zinchenko] fought a lot to be at Man City, a transfer was possible, he said ‘no I want to be here’. That means a lot. He’s a guy who played in another position, never complains. He doesn’t make mistakes. When you say something, he reads it immediately. He is always focused, always concentrated. As a left-back he fights against [Mohamed] Salah, [Marcus] Rashford, [Angel] Di Maria - the toughest opponents and he doesn’t make mistakes. His quality with the ball is exceptional, we know it," Guardiola said, reported Goal.
