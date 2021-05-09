Liverpool will have pressure as long on us as we win, proclaims Jurgen Klopp
Today at 9:42 PM
Jurgen Klopp has been extremely optimistic about Liverpool’s top 4 hopes following their 2-0 win over Southampton but added that it will be tough. The REds are currently sixth on the league table and six points behind fourth-placed Leicester City with only four games left in the league season.
Jurgen Klopp has thrown light on a topsy turvy season for Liverpool following consistent dominant performances over the last three seasons. The Reds have lost nine league games this season with a lot of that owing to the absence of more than a few key players to injuries. That includes Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez with them both suffering serious knee injuries that ruled them out for the remainder of the season in the winter of 2020.
Not only that, Joel Matip was injured soon after that but things haven't been all bad for the Reds as they've managed to finally find their footing. The reigning Premier League champions' form over the last few weeks have been much better with them now only six points behind fourth-place. It saw Jurgen Klopp admit that despite there being only four games left, it is more than possible for his side to finish in the top four but they need to be at their best.
“Yes. If we do that I think it will be enough (on whether four games are enough for a top four spot). But that is a big if. We play on Thursday, Manchester United. I know they play Tuesday and Thursday and have a busy schedule, but they have a squad they can make changes.It is not good for them to play three games in a week, it is crazy,” Klopp said reported Goal.
"And all the other games we will see. If West Brom are still fighting, Burnley maybe. All teams have targets and if they don't have them any more as they have reached them, they can play with freedom and that is not nice as well. We will have pressure as long as we win."
