Last two years have been a strange time at Juventus for me, reveals Aaron Ramsey
Today at 8:52 PM
Aaron Ramsey has admitted that he is frustrated at his struggles to tie down a permanent spot at Juventus and have the desired impact that he had hoped to make. The Welshman signed on a free transfer from Arsenal but injuries and other issues have seen him make only 65 appearances for the Old Lady.
Aaron Ramsey has failed to sustain the same impact in Juventus that he had at Arsenal which has frustrated and irritated a lot of fans. The 30-year-old midfielder moved to Turin as a free agent in the summer of 2019, bringing an end to a 11-year spell at Arsenal, but things haven't gone according to plan. The Welsh midfielder has undergone a "frustrating couple of years" with the club and has failed to tie down a permanent spot at the club with form and fitness hurting his chances.
Although Ramsey’s contract runs through 2023, much remains to be seen regarding the outcome of his potential future with Bianconeri. The midfielder has started 13 Serie A games this season, having missed out a total of nine games owing to injuries and issues throughout the season. But it has seen Ramsey admit that things haven't gone according to plan for him and it has been a "frustrating couple of years" for him. He also added that it has been a "strange time" in general and he hopes things change.
"It’s been a pretty frustrating couple of years for me, picking up little injuries and not being able to get back to full fitness. It’s been a strange time in general, which hasn’t helped – arriving at Juventus with an injury, trying to get my fitness back, then you’re hit by a pandemic and we had to start again. It’s been difficult to get any consistency going, and that’s had an effect on me playing for Wales." Ramsey said, reported Goal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.