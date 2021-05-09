Last two years have been a strange time at Juventus for me, reveals Aaron Ramsey

Although Ramsey’s contract runs through 2023, much remains to be seen regarding the outcome of his potential future with Bianconeri. The midfielder has started 13 Serie A games this season, having missed out a total of nine games owing to injuries and issues throughout the season. But it has seen Ramsey admit that things haven't gone according to plan for him and it has been a "frustrating couple of years" for him. He also added that it has been a "strange time" in general and he hopes things change.