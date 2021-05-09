Hansi Flick would be perfect fit for the German football association, proclaims Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
Today at 7:01 PM
Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes that Hansi Flick would be a great addition to the German Football Association as the next head coach of the German national team. The Bayern boss is set to leave the club at the end of this season and has been linked to replace Joachim Low.
With Julian Nagelsmann already appointed as Bayern Munich’s new manager from the start of the 2021/22 season, Hansi Flick’s future is up in the air. The current Bayern boss has been heavily linked with a move to replace Joachim Low as the new head coach of the German national team after the postponed Euro 2020 but things haven’t gone according to plan. The DFB and Bayern Munich are in discussions over a potential move for the German coach but nothing has materialized as of yet.
However, Flick has been touted as the main candidate to replace Low but with the DFB still in negotiations, it has seen Karl-Heinz Rummenigge ask the DFB needs to hurry their move for Flick because there are other factors that could complicate things. The Bayern Munich CEO added that Flick has more than a fair share of clubs after his signature and while he would be a perfect fit for the DFB, the German football association have to hurry up.
"Hansi would be a perfect fit for the DFB. One can only strongly recommend that they conclude this personnel matter quickly. Hansi is a coach in great demand due to his success. At the end of the day, there would be much drama if he went somewhere else in Europe and not to the DFB," Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Sky Germany.
