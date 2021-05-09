Don’t know about my future but I’m very happy here in Dortmund, admits Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has always been one of Dortmund’s prized possessions ever since his move from Manchester City with the forward thriving for the club. Since his transfer from Manchester, Sancho has been an integral part of the Bundesliga giant's squad, chipping in with goals and assists at an incredibly consistent rate. It has seen the club make it their mission to fend off potential buyers by tying him down to a long term contract especially after Sancho's prolific form last season.