Don’t know about my future but I’m very happy here in Dortmund, admits Jadon Sancho
Today at 8:43 PM
Jadon Sancho has expressed his happiness in staying at Borussia Dortmund amidst long standing potential interest from Manchester United with the Red Devils keen on the move. The 21-year-old has registered 14 goals and 18 assists across all competition for the club this season despite injury issues.
Jadon Sancho has always been one of Dortmund’s prized possessions ever since his move from Manchester City with the forward thriving for the club. Since his transfer from Manchester, Sancho has been an integral part of the Bundesliga giant's squad, chipping in with goals and assists at an incredibly consistent rate. It has seen the club make it their mission to fend off potential buyers by tying him down to a long term contract especially after Sancho's prolific form last season.
But with Manchester United overly keen on a move, Old Trafford seems to be the likely destination for the winger although reports suggest that United’s willingness to finance the transfer seems on hold at the moment. Owing to the severe financial effects of Covid-19, Sancho's transfer valuation has dropped to £78 million from a whooping £150 million last summer which has seen reports indicate that United want to wait it out before they make any decision.
Yet in light of the transfer rumours, Sancho has expressed his contentment in staying at Borussia Dortmund at the moment and how his current goal involves leading the team to a top 4 finish. The Englishman also admitted that he is not sure as to where his future lies but confessed that he loves the club and everything about Dortmund which does make things bittersweet for him.
“I don’t know about my future. I am very happy here in Dortmund at the moment. I love the club, the fans and the team. They gave me my first professional start. The fans motivate and push me to the limit,” Sancho said reported by Goal.
