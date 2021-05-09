Bayern Munich will add to squad but we won’t make any expensive transfers, asserts Herbert Hainer
Bayern Munich club president Herbert Hainer has asserted that the Bundesliga giants won’t be making any expensive transfers this summer but will be adding to their squad. The Bavarian giants have been linked with moves for quite a few players this summer especially with them looking to improve.
While Bayern Munich did win the Bundesliga yet again, the Bavarians were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals. That was not part of the club’s plan especially with them looking to add another European trophy to their list of honours. But with an ageing squad in need of improvements, the Bavarians have been heavily linked with a move for a catalogue of players this summer.
That’s a list that spans from Achraf Hakimi to Erling Braut Haaland and even Jadon Sancho although no move has materialized as of yet. It saw Herbert Hainer admit that while the club will be signing a few new players and adding to their squad, they won’t be making expensive transfers. The club president also added that they want to have the best squad but will be forced to operate in a world where COVID-19 has hit their finances hard.
"We will add to the squad, but not make any expensive transfers. We have an incredibly strong, young team with enormous potential. So I'm not worried. [I see] no need for further expensive transfers. [We want to] have the best squad," Hainer told the Bayern Insider podcast.
“The reality is that you've also got to finance that too. It's no secret that Covid-19 hit hard. That affects our budget in revenue shortfalls. The transfer market will not be an easy task."
