Super League | Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus defend Super League plans despite UEFA threat

Despite a statement from UEFA on Friday, revealing that nine of the Super League founders had confirmed that they had dropped out and were set to face financial punishments, the remaining three clubs had made no decision. That includes Real Madrid , Barcelona and Juventus with the other nine accepting UEFA’s punishments and re-joining the European Club Association as well.

However, in a statement released jointly by the three clubs still left in the Super League, they confirmed that they are still a part of the breakaway competition and defended their stance. Not only that, the statement revealed that the clubs, and the other nine sides, had faced threats from UEFA but still want to continue their aim of providing sustainable football across the world.

“In relation to the statement released by UEFA on the 7th May in respect of the Super League and the position taken by 9 of its founding clubs, Fútbol Club Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid Club de Fútbol state the following:

(i) The founding clubs have suffered, and continue to suffer, unacceptable third-party pressures, threats, and offenses to abandon the project and therefore desist from their right and duty to provide solutions to the football ecosystem via concrete proposals and constructive dialogue. This is intolerable under the rule of law and Tribunals have already ruled in favour of the Super League proposal, ordering FIFA and UEFA to, either directly or through their affiliated bodies, refrain from taking any action which may hinder this initiative in any way while court proceedings are pending," the statement reads.