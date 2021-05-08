Super League | Nine founding Super League clubs given financial punishments by UEFA
A statement released by UEFA on Friday confirmed that the nine clubs that had withdrawn from the Super League have been given financial punishments and will be reintegrated into the ECA. The Super League was founded by 12 clubs from across European football but has been suspended since.
The announcement of the creation of the Super League shocked European football and changed the face of the footballing world completely with many still recovering from the blow. However, while the Super League has been placed in suspension for the moment after nine out of their 12 founders opted to withdraw, including the Premier League’s six, the aftermath is far from over. It has seen many concerned as to what UEFA and the domestic leagues will do to them, especially in light of no sanctions.
That has now changed as a statement from UEFA confirmed that all nine sides have been given financial sanctions which include a combined 15m euros goodwill contribution to grassroots football across Europe. Not only that, they will also have 5% of UFEA competition revenues withheld for one season, starting from the 2023/24 season, with the money to be redistributed. It has seen Arsenal and Manchester United confirm that their owners will pay the fines with the clubs coffers not affected and reports have indicated that Tottenham are set to do the same as well.
“In a spirit of reconciliation, and for the good of European football, nine of the 12 clubs involved in the so-called 'Super League' project submitted to UEFA a 'Club Commitment Declaration' setting out the position of the Clubs, including their commitment to UEFA Club Competitions as well as national club competitions,” reads the statement on UEFA’s website.
“UEFA convened an Emergency Panel of its Executive Committee, which took into due consideration the spirit and the content of the Club Commitment Declaration and decided to approve various actions, measures and commitments made by the clubs. A formal confirmation of the commitments and the manner of the clubs' reintegration and participation in UEFA Club Competitions has been agreed between and signed by UEFA and those nine clubs. The approved reintegration measures are full and final.
“Those nine clubs acknowledge and accept that the Super League project was a mistake and apologise to fans, national associations, national leagues, fellow European clubs and UEFA. They have also recognised that the project would not have been authorised under UEFA Statutes and Regulations.”
