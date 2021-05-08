Reports | Neymar set to sign contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain worth €30m per season
Today at 4:45 PM
According to Fabrizio Romano, Neymar has signed a brand new contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain worth €30m a season and that will extend all the way until June 2026. The 28-year-old is considered to be one of the best players in the world and has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.
Despite being heavily linked with a move back to Barcelona from essentially the moment he landed in Paris, Neymar has slowly but steadily found a new home at PSG. It has seen the Brazilian thrive over the last few years despite injuries and various other issues affecting his form. Alongside Kylian Mbappe, the forward has been a key part of the club’s success with them reach two consecutive Champions League semi-finals.
But despite the fact that the Parisians haven’t managed to convert those into winning Champions League seasons, the club has reportedly handed Neymar a new contract. Reports indicated, and Neymar confirmed, that his new contract was inches away and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the 28-year-old has signed a brand new extension with PSG. The deal, which will run until June 2026, will see the forward earn €30m per season after tax plus add-ons.
Not only that, Romano has reported that there is a huge bonus if Paris Saint-Germain win the Champions League with reports indicating that Kylian Mbappe’s contract is next. The duo’s deal expires at the end of the 2021/22 season and reports indicated that the club would be forced into a move this summer but things have now changed.
Neymar has signed his new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, done and confirmed. 🇧🇷🏁— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 8, 2021
- Agreement extended until June 2026.
- Salary around €30m/season after taxes + add ons.
- ‘Huge bonus’ in case PSG will win the Champions League.
- Announcement planned.
Here we go ⏳🇫🇷
