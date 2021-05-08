Reports | Neymar set to sign contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain worth €30m per season

But despite the fact that the Parisians haven’t managed to convert those into winning Champions League seasons, the club has reportedly handed Neymar a new contract. Reports indicated, and Neymar confirmed, that his new contract was inches away and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the 28-year-old has signed a brand new extension with PSG. The deal, which will run until June 2026, will see the forward earn €30m per season after tax plus add-ons.