Reports | Champions League final very likely to be moved from Istanbul over COVID restrictions
Today at 7:40 PM
According to ESPN, Manchester City and Chelsea’s Champions League final could be moved from Istanbul after the UK government placed Turkey on its travel red list. The two sides were set to face each other on May 29th with 8000 travelling fans reportedly set to attend but things have changed now.
With Chelsea beating Real Madrid and Manchester City doing the same to PSG in their respective Champions League semi-finals, it set up a mouthwatering all English final in Istanbul. The Ataturk Stadium missed out last season on hosting the Champions League final after the coronavirus pandemic forced the game to be shifted to Lisbon and reports have indicated that it is set to happen once again.
ESPN have reported that UEFA are assessing and considering a change in location with Wembley, Villa Park and a few other locations on a shortlist to host the all English final. This comes after Turkey was placed on the United Kingdom’s travel red list due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. It would force both teams to isolate at the airport for ten days on their way back home, without any expectations, and that applies to the players as well as the travelling fans.
It saw UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admit the same as it would be a sad sight to see no fans at an all English final and he added that England should be allowed to host the affair.
'"The Champions League is the pinnacle of European club football. And with two English teams contesting the final, it would be a great shame if fans were unable to attend. It would be brilliant to host the game here if we can. I want to help supporters of both clubs see their team in action,” Johnson said, reported ESPN.
