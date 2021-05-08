Reports | Champions League final very likely to be moved from Istanbul over COVID restrictions

ESPN have reported that UEFA are assessing and considering a change in location with Wembley, Villa Park and a few other locations on a shortlist to host the all English final. This comes after Turkey was placed on the United Kingdom’s travel red list due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. It would force both teams to isolate at the airport for ten days on their way back home, without any expectations, and that applies to the players as well as the travelling fans.