Champions League is special but Premier League is most the important title, proclaims Pep Guardiola

It has seen many compare the game to the May 29th Champions League final between the two Premier League giants, but many believing that City’s focus is totally on that final. However, in an interview, Pep Guardiola reiterated that his focus is the Premier League as it is the most important title, especially since it showcases consistency and how good his side have been this season. The Spaniard did confess that the Champions League final is a special occasion but they still have four games left in their league season.