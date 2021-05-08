Champions League is special but Premier League is most the important title, proclaims Pep Guardiola
Ahead of Manchester City’s clash against Chelsea, Pep Guardiola has asserted that for him winning the Premier League is far more important than the Champions League as it shows consistency. The Cityzens could lift their third league title in four years if they beat the Blues on Saturday night.
While Manchester City could have sealed their third Premier League title in four years if Manchester United lost to Liverpool last weekend, the game being postponed also postponed their title celebrations. However, this weekend, the Cityzens have their title celebrations in their own hands because should they beat Chelsea, who also happen to be their opponents in their first Champions league final, then the Manchester side will lift the 2020/21 Premier League title.
It has seen many compare the game to the May 29th Champions League final between the two Premier League giants, but many believing that City’s focus is totally on that final. However, in an interview, Pep Guardiola reiterated that his focus is the Premier League as it is the most important title, especially since it showcases consistency and how good his side have been this season. The Spaniard did confess that the Champions League final is a special occasion but they still have four games left in their league season.
"Always, I've said the Premier League is the most important title. I would say, financially for the club, qualification for the Champions League is the most important title, maybe. But there is no doubt what is the most important thing,” Guardiola said, reported ESPN.
“Of course, the Champions League is so special, it's nice, but this one [the Premier League] means consistency and many things. We have four games left to get two points, one victory, and tomorrow is our first match of them. We're going to try to get it."
