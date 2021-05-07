Was truly very close to joining Barcelona and even spoke to Lionel Messi, reveals Lautaro Martinez
Today at 4:35 PM
Lautaro Martinez has revealed he was close to joining Barcelona but then decided to stay at Inter Milan owing to the La Liga giants' financial issues. The Argentine has netted 17 goals across all competitions this season for Inter Mian with him playing a key role in helping them win the Scudetto.
Laturo Martinez has had quite a season for himself over the last few years with his partnership with Romelu Lukaku proving to be the missing ingredient as Inter Milan tried to challenge for a league title. The Argentine has made 128 appearances across all competitions in his first three seasons at Inter, scoring 47 goals and along the way, his fine form and potential to grow has seen him touted as one of the most lethal strikers emerging out of Europe.
Since joining Inter from Racing Club in 2018, attracting plenty of high profile admirers in the process with Barcelona heavily linked with a move last season. The Catalan giants had the likes of Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and a few others speak out with Camp Nou touted as the most likely next destination. However, issues over Barcelona's finances and Martinez's commitment to Inter Milan saw no move materialize especially with a reported €111 million release clause.
However, the move actually came very close to fruition as Martinez has revealed that he was really close to making the move to Camp Nou. The Argentine admitted that he had spoke to Lionel Messi but the club's financial problems saw him stay at Inter Milan instead, with it proving to be the right decision. Furthermore, Martinez also added that he dreams of returning to Racing Club one day as he loves the atmosphere and the fans in Argentine.
“I was truly very close to joining Barcelona and I even talked it over with Messi. However, the Blaugrana had economic problems at that moment, so I decided to stay at Inter. It proved to be the right decision, especially as we then won the Scudetto.It’s just incredible to win the title at such an important club. I do dream one day of returning to Racing. The fans are just as ‘crazy’ and passionate as the Inter ones,” Martinez said, reported Goal
