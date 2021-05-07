There have been no discussions about Gareth Bale's future at moment, reveals Jonathan Barnett

Following a topsy turvy season for Tottenham, which has seen them crash out of the Europa League prematurely followed by the sacking of head coach Jose Mourinho and their current league position, the topic of Gareth Bale was supposed to come up sooner or later. Initially, the plan was for Bale to play a season with his former side in order for the forward to recover his match-fitness and get some much-needed game time under his belt in time for the postponed Euro 2020.

But things seem to look different for Bale now with the move to England and Tottenham having transformed his fortunes. It has seen the on loan Real Madrid man rediscover his fine goal form under interim coach Ryan Mason, and reports have indicated that Bale has been weighing up his chances of an eventual loan extension at Spurs despite the fact that his current contract does expire at the end of this season.

But the Welsh superstar's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has revealed that nothing as to a permanent move or an extension to the loan move has been discussed by either party as of yet but things could change in the future. Barnett also added that Bale is one of the best players in the world and while he has been hit by injuries and other issues, he has proven his form and ability with Tottenham this season.

"Nothing has been discussed at the moment. He had a tough ride and I don't think that should have been necessary. He came as one of the best players in the world. Sure, he had a few injuries and a few fitness problems but once they were over, all he needed was to be played in the right position and to be played constantly to get back into the rhythm. He has been given that opportunity [under Mason] and you can see how he plays. I think with Gareth, like a lot of players, he has to enjoy his life and then you do well," Barnett said, reported Goal.