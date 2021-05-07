Reports | Manchester City and Chelsea to battle it out for Robert Lewandowski
According to ESPN, Robert Lewandowski could be in search of one last title challenge with Premier League touted to be the possible destination with Chelsea and Manchester City keen on the move. The Polish international has netted 43 goals across all competitions for Bayern Munich this season.
Robert Lewandowski has been known for his sensational goal scoring performances at Bayern Munich over the last few years with the Polish striker amongst the best in the world. His presence provides the fulcrum that Bayern needs in order to propel and continue their undisputed dominance in the Bundesliga with them even winning the treble last season. Not only that, his form has continued this season with 36 league goals in 31 matches this season as he closes in on Gerd Muller's record of 40 in a season, set in the 1971-72 campaign.
But although Lewandowski’s current contract runs until 2023, ESPN has reported that significant interest from Premier League has made him think otherwise. With Manchester City and Chelesea both looking for new strikers in the transfer market owing to the replacement of the outgoing Sergio Aguero and a difficult debut season for Timo Werner respectively, both clubs are considering a move for the Pole.
The report has further indicated that an offer around the region of €60 million would be considered enough to start negotiations over a possible move despite Bayern Munich reportedly unwilling to sell their superstar forward. Sources at ESPN have also revealed significant interest from French giants PSG who have had him on the radar for quite some time but any potential move for the Ligue 1 side depends on the future of their current superstar Kylian Mbppe.
