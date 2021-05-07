Reports | Manchester City and Chelsea to battle it out for Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has been known for his sensational goal scoring performances at Bayern Munich over the last few years with the Polish striker amongst the best in the world. His presence provides the fulcrum that Bayern needs in order to propel and continue their undisputed dominance in the Bundesliga with them even winning the treble last season. Not only that, his form has continued this season with 36 league goals in 31 matches this season as he closes in on Gerd Muller's record of 40 in a season, set in the 1971-72 campaign.