World Cup winner David Villa joins Odisha FC's Football Committee

Speaking about the development, OFC CEO Mr. Rohan Sharma explained, "It's an absolute pleasure to welcome David Villa and the DV7 group to the Odisha FC family! It's crazy to think that when I started watching football I used to see David, on my TV. Now together we are trying to help grow football in Odisha. It's also a pleasure to work with Victor Oñate who has years of football business experience in Spain and of course Coach Gombau who is not only a fan favorite but family to us. Together we are going to make sure Odisha FC matches our lofty expectations by finding the best players, coaches, and staff for the club."