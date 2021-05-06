Signal of improvement if Manchester United win Europa League this season, asserts Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes believes it will be the start of something special at Manchester United if they win the Europa League after the club failed to win anything last season. The midfielder has been an incredible addition to the club and has contributed to 42 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Ahead of the Europa League semi finals, Bruno Fernandes has rallied a war cry to his teammates that winning the Europa League is "still not enough" for a club the stature of Manchester United. With the club's sights set on chasing the coveted Premier League and Champions League titles, it is no surprise that fans and players alike want to witness the progress that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side made in 2020-21.

But in order to continue this momentum, Manchester United need to secure the futures of their star players and simultaneously make significant improvements and investments on positions they are lacking in. Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani seem to be at the top of the speculation list although they aren't the only ones with the Red Devils looking to improve their side over the next few transfer windows.

However, Fernandes admitted that while it will be an improvement if the club does win the Europa League, one single trophy won't be enough for a club as big as Manchester United especially given that they won nothing last season. He further criticized his performance against AS Roma but added that he always wants to improve as a player but also wants to see the Red Devils do well during his time there..

"For us, it is a signal of improvement if we win the Europa League, because last season we didn't win anything. So, if we win a trophy this season it is an improvement - but still not enough for us. But it is something growing up from the club. From the players, it is a sign that we are doing a little bit better, but we have still a lot to improve on as I said before, and we will improve,'' Fernandes said, reported Goal.

"For me, the game against Roma was not my best, but on numbers, everyone will say it is the best one I have done because two goals and two assists I think was the first time I did that for the club.

"I think also individually I played really well but I want to improve. I want to improve so I have to do maybe next time two assists and two goals, or three goals and two assists to improve again, but the most important for me is the way we win and we are closer to getting the trophy."