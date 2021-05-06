Reports | UEFA propose European competition ban for twelve Super League founders

According to ESPN, UEFA are planning on taking severe disciplinary actions against the 12 clubs that founded the European Super League. This comes in lieu of the negative response to the creation of a unilateral breakaway Super League by 12 of Europe’s biggest sides which was later suspended.

Following the debacle of the widely criticised creation of the Super League, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin confirmed that European football's governing body was looking to press charges and set precedents so that future repetition of such horrific incidents are prohibited. ESPN have now reported that UEFA have spent the last 10 days in dialogue with the 12 founding Super League clubs to decide on lesser sanctions and extract a formal apology from these clubs to make sure that something like this doesn't happen again.

The report has indicated that UEFA are also looking at a minimum two-year ban from the Champions League or Europa League for the participating teams especially with them unhappy that only seven of the 12 founding clubs have confirmed that they've withdrawn. The remainder, namely Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona and AC Milan, have so far stuck to their positions and believe that the creation of a breakaway closed league will respond in favour of world football.

Although these four clubs stand in violation of Article 51 of UEFA which states that "No combinations or alliances between..clubs affiliated, directly or indirectly, to different UEFA Member Associations may be formed without the permission of UEFA," it should be highlighted that in the original documents, the Super League was merely asking for " permission" and "recognition" for going ahead with their proposed competition rather than breaking away from the organisation.

ESPN further reported that this in turn could land UEFA In hot waters as they would be in grave violation of an injunction granted by the Madrid court if they moved forward with the disciplinary proceedings. Being well aware of the difficulty to punish the clubs without a protracted and uncertain legal battle, UEFA hopes to convince and persuade the remaining clubs to formally abandon the initiative since nine of the twelve clubs have already taken accountability.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has expressed his resentment at such a horrific move suggesting that a case by case approach would be taken in order to determine the future of the twelve clubs.

"For me it's a clear difference between the English clubs and the other six.They pulled out first; they admitted they made a mistake. For me, there are three groups of this 12 -- the English six, who went out first, then the other three [Atletico Madrid, Milan and Inter] after them and then the ones who feel the Earth is flat and they think the Super League still exists [Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus]. And there is a big difference between those. But everyone will be held responsible. In what way, we will see." Ceferin said, reported ESPN.