Reports | Chelsea to offload Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri to fuel summer business

The report has indicated that Chelsea remain imminent on raising funds through offloading fringe players like Tammy Abraham with Olivier Giroud set to leave on a free-transfer at the end of the current season. Despite the addition of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, reports have indicated that the club are still looking for new strikers with links to Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku. But Abraham isn’t the only one potentially on the way out as Goal reported that Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri are also on their way out.