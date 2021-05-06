Reports | Chelsea to offload Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri to fuel summer business
Today at 5:48 PM
According to Goal, Chelsea are planning to offload Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri in order to fuel another summer transfer spree in order to reinforce their team. The Blues have reached the Champions League final under Thomas Tuchel but are looking to challenge Manchester City for the title.
Despite spending rather heavily last summer on a catalogue of players, reports have indicated that Chelsea are set to do it again this summer. That is despite the Blues reaching the Champions League final under Thomas Tuchel but with them looking to fuel a potential title challenge over the next few years. That has seen Goal report that the Stamford Bridge side have plans for a lucrative transfer window which has been centered around raising extra funds via offloading their fringe players.
The report has indicated that Chelsea remain imminent on raising funds through offloading fringe players like Tammy Abraham with Olivier Giroud set to leave on a free-transfer at the end of the current season. Despite the addition of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, reports have indicated that the club are still looking for new strikers with links to Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku. But Abraham isn’t the only one potentially on the way out as Goal reported that Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri are also on their way out.
Following the addition of Ben Chilwell as the first choice left-back, game time has been limited for both Alonso and Emerson with the latter going down in the pecking order. Although there is potential interest from Inter Milan to buy Emerson, nothing has been confirmed yet. With AC Milan keen on taking up their £26m option to buy Fikayo Tomori, Chelsea could potentially raise up to £100m by selling a host of loanees on the transfer list this summer.
