Reports | Borussia Dortmund lower their valuation for Jadon Sancho to £78 million

Jadon Sancho has always been one of Dortmund’s prized possessions over the last few years with the club fending off potential buyers and tying him down to a long term contract seemed to be the initial plan following his prolific form last season. But things have changed since then with Sancho's summer transfer saga playing a part in his slow start to the season alongside injuries, the attacker hasn't been at his best this term.

But with players like Jude Bellingham, Gio Reyna, the omnipresent Erling Haaland and a few others stepping up, Sancho’s absence has hardly been an issue. Yet, that hasn't dwindled the interest in the 21-year-old with more than a fair share of Europe's best keen on a move. However, with Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc confirming the presence of a gentleman's agreement that could allow Sancho to leave, Goal has revealed that the club has dropped their asking price to £78 million.

Like most clubs across the world, Dortmund have been affected by the financial crisis caused by the onset of Covid 19 and have reportedly considering selling one of their young superstars this summer, despite the club wanting to keep both. But with interest from Chelsea , Manchester United and a few others in Jadon Sancho, the move could be made possible should certain conditions, that Zorc revealed was a part of the agreement, be met by any suitor.

Manchester United seems to be the likely destination for the winger although reports suggest that United’s willingness to finance the transfer seems on hold at the moment. Chelsea has also been linked but reports reveal that their interest lies in Erling Haaland as they step up their search for a striker. With the club also reportedly lowering their asking price to from a whooping £108m, it remains to be seen in the outcome of an already dragged out transfer saga over Jadon Sancho’s next potential destination.