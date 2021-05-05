We have to focus on pitch because that’s best to help the club, asserts Mikel Arteta
Today at 7:52 PM
In light of potential takeover talks surrounding Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has asserted that his players need to focus on the field because that’s the best way to help the club move forward. The Gunners face Villarreal in the Europa League semi-final but have to overcome a 2-1 deficit in the second leg.
This season hasn’t been the greatest for Arsenal with the North London side struggling to compete for a top six spot, with them well off a place in the top six as well. The Gunners, at the moment, sit in ninth place on the Premier League table and with four games left, there is a good chance that Arsenal won’t play European football next season. However, the club are in the Europa League semi-finals and face former boss Unai Emery’s side Villarreal but go into the second leg with a 2-1 deficit.
But the club has been placed into a weird situation with Spotify owner Daniel Ek looking to buy the club from Stan Kroenke and his family. That has been the major talking point surrounding the club at the moment and it has seen Mikel Arteta admit that the team’s focus needs to be on the field. He further added that the only way for the club to move forward is to keep winning and get closer towards a trophy.
"We have to try to be away from all of the rumours and everything that is happening around the club. We have to focus on the pitch because the best way to help the football club is to win football matches and be competitive at the highest level. It's a massive game for the club and if we win we will be much closer to getting a trophy. Winning always helps for the future, it is the best way to prepare for anything," Arteta said, reported Sky Sports.
