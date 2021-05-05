Reports | Lionel Messi’ luncheon to be formally investigated by La Liga for potential COVID-19 protocol breach

Ronald Koeman had given the players Monday afternoon and Tuesday off owing to the absence of midweek fixtures. In what seems to be a decisive game, with a win over Atletico Madrid would potentially allow Barcelona to fly to the top of the table, much remains to be seen for the outcome of such reckless decisions. Although the vaccination programme in Europe has garnered critical success in reducing cases, strict guidelines have to be still followed keeping in mind the overall welfare of the league and its players.