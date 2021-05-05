Reports | Everton looking to sign Wojciech Szczesny to provide competition for Jordan Pickford

While Wojciech Szczesny has done more than impress since becoming Juventus’ number one, the prospect of potentially signing Gianluigi Donnarumma has been too much for the Old Lady. The AC Milan goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of this season and while the Rossoneri are in talks over a new deal, no agreement has materialized as of yet. That does give Juventus hope of signing one of football’s brightest stars but to do that, the club will have to sell Szczesny.