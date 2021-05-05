Reports | Everton looking to sign Wojciech Szczesny to provide competition for Jordan Pickford
Today at 7:53 PM
According to Tuttojuve, Everton are considering a move for Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny as the club look to provide Jordan Pickford with competition for his place. The Polish international is the Old Lady’s number one goalkeeper at the moment but could be replaced by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
While Wojciech Szczesny has done more than impress since becoming Juventus’ number one, the prospect of potentially signing Gianluigi Donnarumma has been too much for the Old Lady. The AC Milan goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of this season and while the Rossoneri are in talks over a new deal, no agreement has materialized as of yet. That does give Juventus hope of signing one of football’s brightest stars but to do that, the club will have to sell Szczesny.
The 31-year-old has been a mainstay for them since taking over from Gianluigi Buffon but Tuttojuve have reported that Everton could potentially make the move for him. The Toffees do have Jordan Pickford as their first choice goalkeeper but are looking at another option who could be someone to provide competition for the England number one. Robin Olsen was signed on loan from AS Roma for that reason but the Swede hasn’t lived up to the billing with the club unlikely to make the move permanent.
Furthermore, the report has indicated that Wojciech Szczesny could be available for under €10 million with Juventus keen on letting the Polish keeper leave. That could make the former Arsenal goalkeeper a bargain buy especially given his prior Premier League experience with the North London side.
