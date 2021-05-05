Reports | Ansu Fati to undergo second knee operation which will rule him out of Euro 2020
Today at 3:32 PM
According to Goal, Ansu Fati is set to undergo a second knee operation which will bring his season to an end and rule the teenager out of the Euro 2020. The 18-year-old had a fantastic start to his 2020/21 season with nine goal contributions in 10 appearances before injuring his knee in November.
After a superb breakout 2019/20 season, it saw Ansu Fati become Barcelona’s latest superstar with the teenager held in the highest regard at Camp Nou. It saw Fati start this season in the same vein of form with him scoring five goals and adding a further four assists in 10 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona before an injury sidelined him. The 18-year-old forward has been struggling to recover from a ligament injury, which put an abrupt halt to his already blooming career at Barcelona.
However, now Goal has reported that the recurrent knee problem has taken a turn worse with Fati set to undergo a second surgery within the next few weeks. This has remained a problematic and persistent problem at Camp Nou, with several measures taken to provide the best health care services to facilitate a quick recovery, but that seems to be way down the line. Furthermore, this is not the first time, Fati's progression has been stopped by recurring injuries.
Goal further reported that Fati first underwent surgery in November last year and was due to be back within four months later but things haven’t gone according to plan. The La Masia graduate has already been sidelined for just over six months and unfortunately will not take part in the postponed Euro 2020. It's going to take some more time before he can make a sustainable impact for the Catalans but reports reveals that Fati could be back into contention as early in 2021-22 and live up to the high hopes that the world has for him.
