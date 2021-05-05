Reports | Ansu Fati to undergo second knee operation which will rule him out of Euro 2020

Goal further reported that Fati first underwent surgery in November last year and was due to be back within four months later but things haven’t gone according to plan. The La Masia graduate has already been sidelined for just over six months and unfortunately will not take part in the postponed Euro 2020. It's going to take some more time before he can make a sustainable impact for the Catalans but reports reveals that Fati could be back into contention as early in 2021-22 and live up to the high hopes that the world has for him.