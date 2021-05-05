Premier League to allow home fans for final two gameweeks of 2020/21

“The Premier League has today confirmed that the final two Matchweeks of the 2020/21 season will be limited to home fans, subject to the Government easing lockdown restrictions in the United Kingdom. Supporters are expected to be able to return to stadiums from 17 May in a reduced capacity, pending the final Government decision on planned Step 3 conditions, which will be announced no later than 10 May. The Premier League last week confirmed fixtures have been rescheduled to provide an opportunity for each club to host one home match with supporters before the end of the season,” reads the Premier League statement.