Premier League to allow home fans for final two gameweeks of 2020/21
Today at 8:47 PM
Premier League has announced a provision to include home fans inside stadiums for the final two matchdays. The governing body will take measures towards getting full crowds back ahead of the 2021-22 campaign as things slowly get back to normal in COVID-19 safe environments across the UK.
Fan presence has been limited in football games all over Europe, owing to the severe rise in the Covid 19 outbreak. But that can soon be changed following the Premier League’ announcement with the league looking to welcome back supporters. Lockdown restrictions had imposed several rules and regulations which means going to the stadium is out of question in order to prevent large gatherings. But with the widespread success of the vaccination project in Europe and easing of lockdown imposed restrictions, things may change.
This declaration from the government has created quite a stir among fans as it has been revealed that supporters could be allowed to watch the final two league games of the season in May. Home fans will get an opportunity to cheer for their sides and end the season on a high with the Premier League taking the initiative to shift Gameweek 37 fixtures and make it a midweek gameweek with them set to be played around 18-19 May.
“The Premier League has today confirmed that the final two Matchweeks of the 2020/21 season will be limited to home fans, subject to the Government easing lockdown restrictions in the United Kingdom. Supporters are expected to be able to return to stadiums from 17 May in a reduced capacity, pending the final Government decision on planned Step 3 conditions, which will be announced no later than 10 May. The Premier League last week confirmed fixtures have been rescheduled to provide an opportunity for each club to host one home match with supporters before the end of the season,” reads the Premier League statement.
“Matchweek 37 will now be played on 18-19 May, with the final matches of the season kicking off at 16:00 BST on Sunday 23 May as planned. Following consultation with clubs, it was agreed matches would not be open to away supporters due to varying operational challenges across the League and the need to deliver a consistent approach, while maximising the opportunity for home-fan attendance. The safety and security of supporters is of paramount importance.
"Clubs have a proven track record of providing COVID-safe environments and have operational plans in place ready to safely welcome supporters back to their stadiums. Fans have been greatly missed at Premier League matches and this marks a key step towards full stadiums, including away fans, from the start of the 2021-22 season," it added.
