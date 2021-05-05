Manchester City’s success is about all people that work behind scenes, asserts Pep Guardiola

Manchester City is one of the few teams to remain unbeaten at the European level this season and the club have kept that run going. That's after two quickfire goals from Riyad Mahrez assured the club’s imminent journey to Champions League final brushing aside any threat posed by the last year’s finalists. The Cityzens have been knocked out in the quarter-finals in the past three seasons with defeats coming at the hands of Tottenham, Liverpool and Olympique Lyon most recently.

But things have changed since then with fortune favouring the likes of Pep Guardiola especially with everything coming together. That includes the additions made to the club in the summer with Ruben Dias' undeniable impact playing a vital part in Manchester City’s vibrant run of form. It has seen Pep Guardiola express his admiration for the high quality shift that his players have provided throughout the season. The Spaniard also asserted that this was not just about money but about the work done behind the scenes.

"This is remarkable. People believe it's easy to arrive in the final of the Champions League. Getting to the final now makes sense of what we have done in the past four or five years. Every day these guys have been consistent. We scored a goal through the hips [of the defensive wall] in the first game, and today Marquinhos hit the bar in the first half - you can be out for little details," Guardiola said, reported the BBC.

"Manchester United won a title because of John Terry's slip and scored in the last minute against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid won a title against Atletico in the 93rd minute. It's a competition that is so difficult and something in the stars is involved in that. I want to thank the owner, the chairman and the staff at the club. This club is about all the people that work behind the scenes, it's not just about money. If you want to think that then you are wrong."