Hansi Flick would make an excellent coach for Germany, proclaims Oliver Bierhoff

With speculations intensifying about Hansi Flick’s future at Bayern Munich, things have finally settled down now that Flick is set to leave the club at the end of the season. The German boss will be replaced by Julian Nagelsmann from the 2021/22 season with Flick reportedly set to replace Joachim Low as the new German national coach. However, while the DFB have made contact with Flick and are set to start talks with Bayern Munich over a move, nothing has materialized as of yet.