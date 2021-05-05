Hansi Flick would make an excellent coach for Germany, proclaims Oliver Bierhoff
Today at 5:11 PM
German Football Association (DFB) national team director Oliver Bierhoff believes that Hansi Flick would make an excellent coach for the German national team. The Bayern Munich boss will step down at the end of the 2020/21 season and will be replaced by RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann.
With speculations intensifying about Hansi Flick’s future at Bayern Munich, things have finally settled down now that Flick is set to leave the club at the end of the season. The German boss will be replaced by Julian Nagelsmann from the 2021/22 season with Flick reportedly set to replace Joachim Low as the new German national coach. However, while the DFB have made contact with Flick and are set to start talks with Bayern Munich over a move, nothing has materialized as of yet.
But it has seen both fans and critics alike pleased at the fact that Flick could replace Joachim Low as the next German head coach with Oliver Bierhoff amongst the many. The former German national star admitted that the current Bayern Munich boss would be an excellent coach to replace Joachim Low and is someone who would do well. The DFB national team director further added that Flick is “someone who creates an atmosphere and brings people together”.
"Now the way is free to talk to him. You don't have to be a great expert to say that Hansi would make an excellent national coach. First of all, I'm happy that this option has been given. Hansi Flick knows the association. He is someone who creates an atmosphere and brings people together,” Bierhoff said, reported Goal.
