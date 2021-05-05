Disappointed because Paris Saint-Germain deserved better, admits Mauricio Pochettino
Today at 5:47 PM
In light of PSG’s defeat to Manchester City, Mauricio Pochettino has confessed that he is disappointed at the result especially as he believes they deserved better. The Ligue 1 giants battled the Cityzens over two legs but walked away with Pep Guardiola’s side winning the tie 4-1 on aggregate.
When the ties were first announced, the entire world couldn’t wait to watch Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City lock horns with the two doing just that. But while the first leg was a game of two halves, the second leg was less so with Manchester City dominating the Ligue 1 giants. So much so that the Cityzens held Pochettino’s men without a shot on target in the second leg with the Parisians struggling to cope.
However, with Manchester City making their first European final in 51 years, it saw Mauricio Pochettino admit that he was disappointed with the result as he felt the team deserved better. The PSG boss further added that they need to be positive despite their elimination, analyse the situation and then figure out their next move going forward.
“If we analyse the two games, we dominated a very difficult team to control. You need a small percentage of luck to score in key moments. I am disappointed, because we deserved better. But Manchester City have been more clinical than us. They scored the goals we needed, we played the game we wanted with the plan we wanted. It's a bit disappointing obviously, because the objective was to go to the final," Pochettino said to RMC Sport.
“We have to be positive, it's difficult after an elimination, you have to have this process in mind, stay calm, analyse the situation ... We arrived here having beaten Barcelona and Bayern. It's a shame not to make it to the final, but the team never gave up, they fought to the end.
“We also played 10 against 11 for [30] minutes, which is a big disadvantage. It wasn't for us. We will go back being strong, the club and the players will be ready to win the remaining matches. We will be ready."
