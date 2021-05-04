We will see and decide if Kylian Mbappe is going to be available, reveals Mauricio Pochettino

So much remains to be seen for the outcome of the second leg results and whether PSG will be able to cope with the pressure, keeping in mind the 50-50 availability of Kylian Mbappe for the match. It has seen Mauricio Pochettino admit that the club needs to “assess” the forward in order to see whether or not he is fit enough to play the second leg against Manchester City. The PSG boss also added that his side needs to be “clinical and aggressive” against Pep Guardiola’s side.