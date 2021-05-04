We will see and decide if Kylian Mbappe is going to be available, reveals Mauricio Pochettino
Today at 7:35 PM
Kylian Mbappe’s return to action remains in doubt for PSG’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City following a calf injury. Mbappe has netted 37 goals and 10 assists in 43 appearances in all competition for PSG this season as PSG look to reach the Champions League finals.
Kylian Mbappe’s contribution towards Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League campaign has been immense this season, with him scoring eight goals in 10 matches. However, the Frenchman has been a key part of PSG’s side in their domestic campaign as well with 25 goals in 29 appearances as the Parisians battle LOSC Lille for the title. But with the 22-year-old not playing against Lens with a calf injury, it has many concerned about his availability for their next game.
So much remains to be seen for the outcome of the second leg results and whether PSG will be able to cope with the pressure, keeping in mind the 50-50 availability of Kylian Mbappe for the match. It has seen Mauricio Pochettino admit that the club needs to “assess” the forward in order to see whether or not he is fit enough to play the second leg against Manchester City. The PSG boss also added that his side needs to be “clinical and aggressive” against Pep Guardiola’s side.
"We need to assess Kylian. Today he is going to start an individual training session and see if he can be with the team. There is still one day and we will see and decide if he is going to be available,” Pochettino said, reported the BBC
"We will try to give trust and confidence to the players. The intention is to deprive them of the possession but it is a challenge. They have played six years under the same philosophy with Pep. We are trying to get more balance. We need to be ready to suffer in some moments of the game. We need to be clinical and aggressive,” he added.
- Kylian Mbappe
- Mauricio Pochettino
- Ligue 1
- Champions League
- English Premier League
- Manchester City
- Paris Saint Germain
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.