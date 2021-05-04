We can make history with Manchester City, proclaims Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are one of the few teams to remain unbeaten at the European level this season with Pep Guardiola 's side thriving. They face a tough challenge against last year’s finalists and French giants PSG especially after what was an incredible first-leg of football. But a slender lead of 2-1, much remains to be seen for the outcome of what Guardiola has quoted as “tougher than a final” in their Champions League semi-final second leg.

Ahead of the highly touted clash, Guardiola has reportedly told his players to “control their emotions” and put in a high-quality shift that they have displayed throughout the season. With the club winning three Premier League titles in four years, Guardiola is looking to create history with his current crop of Manchester City players as they look to break ground and win European football ’s biggest competition.

“I don’t have to tell anyone the players, backroom staff, doctors, cooks how important it is. We’ve been looking for this moment for many, many years. In this game, we are not going to play 90 minutes like we played in the second half in Paris. That’s not going to happen. I would love it, but it’s not going to happen. They have to understand that there is going to be a big battle, a tough game and moments to suffer, but we are going to react well and impose what we have to do,” Guardiola said, reported the Guardian.

"We just have to do what we have done this season, and that means in the bad moments stay calm, take the ball, regain our momentum and try to win the game. It is going to happen. What will make the difference is how big our good moments will be, and how quick we are going to play where we want to play. After that, it belongs to the players. The desire to do something nice for all of us in our lives, to be remembered forever, they have to make a step forward and say individually: ‘OK, we are going to help the team win the game.’ And we are going to do it.”