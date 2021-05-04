UEFA confirm that teams will be allowed 26 player squad instead of usual 23
In a statement, UEFA have confirmed that they have increased the squad limits from the standard 23 to 26-player squads for the postponed Euro 2020 in order to help lessen the load. This comes in light of the congested schedule that the 2020/21 season has placed on players, with many struggling.
With the postponed Euro 2020 coming around the corner, it has many managers and teams alike concerned about what the extended schedule could do to players. That is especially in light of the fact that teams have been forced, this season, into playing almost three games a week thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. It has caused serious problems for many players with injury numbers hitting record levels across Europe.
However, in order to combat with that, reports indicated that UEFA were set to increase the squad limit for the Euro 2020 with them confirming the same. In a statement, European football’s governing body revealed that the squads have been increased from 23 to 26 in order to help lessen the load on the players. Not only that, the statement further added this was also done in order to “mitigate the risks” following potential positive COVID-19 tests within a squad.
“The UEFA Executive Committee today approved special rules for the UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament in order to guarantee the smooth running and continuity of the competition in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads the statement on UEFA.com.
“The following key regulatory changes will be implemented:
“Increase of the player list from 23 to 26 players
“To mitigate the risks of teams facing a shortage of available players for certain matches due to possible positive COVID-19 tests results and subsequent quarantine measures ordered by competent authorities, it has been decided to exceptionally increase the player list for all participating teams to 26 players.
“However, 23 players shall remain the maximum number permitted on the match sheet for each individual match (in accordance with Law 3 of the IFAB Laws of the Game permitting a maximum of 12 substitutes to be named for A-national team matches), including three goalkeepers.”
