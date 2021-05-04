UEFA confirm that 9,500 spectators will be allowed for the Europa League final in Poland
UEFA has confirmed that provisions to include fans in the stadium for this season's Europa League final is in motion. European football's governing body also revealed that 9,500 spectators will have the opportunity to cheer for their teams at the Stadion Miejski in Gdansk, Poland for the final.
Fan presence has been limited in football games all over Europe, owing to the severe rise in the Covid 19 outbreak although things are slowly changing. The English FA have already successfully hosted the Carabao Cup final with 8000 fans and have plans to double that for the FA Cup final. But reports have indicated that UEFA are set to join the party by allowing spectators to watch the Europa League final, something that UEFA have confirmed in a statement.
The announcement revealed that 9,500 individuals will have the opportunity to view their teams live from the scene of action with up to 6,000 tickets are available for fans and the general public alike. The limitation in ticket sales is in accordance with the 25% seating capacity, allowed and accepted by the Polish authorities to witness the much anticipated final on May 26th.
Fans travelling to Gdansk from outside Poland will have to undergo a 10-day quarantine unless they have had a full course of vaccinations in order to attend the match. Additionally face masks will be mandatory at all times inside the stadium. Ticket sales will not be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Following the application process, a ballot will be organised to distribute the tickets.
"The Polish authorities have confirmed a stadium capacity of 25% for the final, amounting to 9,500 spectators. The finalists will receive 2,000 tickets apiece, while 2,000 tickets are being offered for sale to the general public via UEFA.com. The remaining tickets are allocated to the local organising committee, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters," reads the statement on UEFA.com.
