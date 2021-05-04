Trying to offer solution involving fans and getting Arsenal's DNA back, asserts Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry has backed Spotify owner Daniel Ek’s decision to take over Arsenal football club. An offer around the region of £1.8bn has been prepared to pursue the current owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) to hand over their ownership in the wake of the Super League debacle.

Backed by former Arsenal legends Thierry Henry, Patrick Viera and Dennis Bergkamp, the takeover bid seems likely especially with reports indicating that Spotify owner Daniel Ek is more than keen to make that happen. But so much remains to be seen for the outcome of this proposed bid with the owner, Stan Kroenke making his stance clear over the ownership of the football club and how they have massive plans for the summer transfer window.

However, in light of that, it has seen Henry express his support over Ek’s proposed takeover stating that this might take the club in the right direction again, highlighting that Ek has already reached out to the owners and has collected the funds for a potential takeover. The Arsenal legend also revealed that the Spotify owner and the consortium lead by Ek are more than willing to bide their time before making their move.

"It is true. Daniel is an Arsenal fan, he didn't say it for any publicity. He is an Arsenal fan for a very long time. He already reached out [to the Kroenkes] and already said himself that he had collected the funds to make sure that he can put in a good bid. They now need to listen. A lot of people have been screaming that they want the owner out. We are trying to offer a solution involving the fans and getting the DNA of the club back," Henry said, reported Goal.

"There needs to be a discussion, but he reached out. I think it is going to be long and not easy - if it does ever happen. One thing that I want to reiterate is that Daniel will not move away, he will be there waiting to see if they want to sell. That is going to take a very long time, we know what we want to do, but first and foremost we need to make sure that we can take over, if they are listening."

This comes in the aftermath of the failed Super League initiative, with Ek's proposal to buy the club has been widely applauded by fans and critics alike. However, the fans unhappy at the way Arsenal has been run over the last few years, it saw Henry admit that the initiative to include fans in the process is what motivated him to back the deal in the first place.

"He approached us, we listened to him. When we knew first and foremost that he wanted to involve the fans, we actually met the Arsenal Supporters Trust and told them what we wanted to do. We want to bring them back on board, being part of the meetings, knowing what's happening because you need to put the DNA back into the club. But he wants to reinject the Arsenal DNA, the identity that for me is long gone. You don't have Arsenal people there among the board that can show the right direction," he added.