Reports | Manchester United considering replacing David de Gea with Sam Johnstone
Today at 6:46 PM
According to ESPN, Manchester United have joined the race for West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone with them looking to let David de Gea leave this summer. The Spaniard has been replaced by Dean Henderson as the club’s number 1 in recent weeks after struggling to re-capture his best form.
With Manchester United reportedly looking to offload David de Gea and free his wage space, the club has started looking for potential replacement and somebody who can challenge Dean Henderson. That is especially with De Gea struggling to re-capture his best form this season with the Spaniard now replaced as the club’s number 1 in the Premier League by Henderson. Furthermore, reports indicated that the former Sheffield United loanee has taken over the spot permanently with De Gea on his way out.
But with their options of a potential replacement low, it has seen ESPN report that Manchester United are considering a move for Sam Johnstone. The West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper has been one of the few standout stars for the Baggies this season and has been linked with a move to West Ham, Tottenham and a few other clubs. However, Johnstone’s past at Old Trafford, where he spent nine years before leaving in 2018, could be the clincher although there are other complications.
The 28-year-old only recently earned his first England call-up and reports indicated that should he move to Manchester United, dislodging Dean Henderson would be tough. That could put a damper on any future call-ups, especially with West Ham and David Moyes offering him a chance to potentially replace Lukasz Fabianski as their number one goalkeeper. ESPN have also reported that Tottenham are offering Johnstone the same deal, especially with Hugo Lloris’ future up in the air.
