Reports | Manchester United considering replacing David de Gea with Sam Johnstone

But with their options of a potential replacement low, it has seen ESPN report that Manchester United are considering a move for Sam Johnstone. The West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper has been one of the few standout stars for the Baggies this season and has been linked with a move to West Ham, Tottenham and a few other clubs. However, Johnstone’s past at Old Trafford, where he spent nine years before leaving in 2018, could be the clincher although there are other complications.