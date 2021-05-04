Premier League reveal measures designed to stop threat of breakaway leagues in future
Today at 7:18 PM
In a statement, the Premier League has revealed that they’ve come up with a new plan that will secure the future of English football and stop the threat of breakaway leagues in the future. This comes in lieu of the response to the creation of a breakaway Super League by 12 of Europe’s biggest sides.
In the wake of the Super League debacle, it has seen fans, critics and other clubs call out for a plan to protect the league and protect everyone from the creation of a Super League in the future. That has seen reports indicate that the Premier League had plans to implement an "Owners' Charter" is in motion so that all clubs receive equal representation in a major decision. It has seen the league announce a set of rules and regulations in order to protect the integrity of English football with the league's statement confirming as much.
According to "a new Owners’ Charter", club owners have to lend their support, committing to the core principles of Premier League. Simultaneously they have to work with fan groups, UEFA and the Football League in tandem in order to make sure that English football's interests are protected and they remain safe from any future threat of a Super League or another breakaway. Furthermore, the statement revealed that the Super League clubs will be held accountable with the FA pursing the objective.
"The events of the last two weeks have challenged the foundations and resolve of English football. The Premier League has prepared a series of measures to enshrine the core principles of the professional game: an open pyramid, progression through sporting merit and the highest standards of sporting integrity. These measures are designed to stop the threat of breakaway leagues in the future. Opposition to the proposed Super League united the whole of football, with the fans' voice clearly heard," reads the statement on the Premier League's official website.
"The Premier League recognises the strength of feeling and the right of fans to know what is happening. We are committed to maintaining close dialogue with supporters and their representatives, as we work with the FA and Government to identify solutions, but ask that all protests are peaceful. The actions of a minority of those present at Old Trafford on Sunday have no justification and will be investigated by the Premier League and the FA as well as by the Greater Manchester Police.
"The actions of a few clubs cannot be allowed to create such division and disruption. We are determined to establish the truth of what happened and hold those clubs accountable for their decisions and actions. We and the FA are pursuing these objectives quickly and appropriately, consulting with fans and the government," the statement added.
