Premier League reveal measures designed to stop threat of breakaway leagues in future

In the wake of the Super League debacle, it has seen fans, critics and other clubs call out for a plan to protect the league and protect everyone from the creation of a Super League in the future. That has seen reports indicate that the Premier League had plans to implement an "Owners' Charter" is in motion so that all clubs receive equal representation in a major decision. It has seen the league announce a set of rules and regulations in order to protect the integrity of English football with the league's statement confirming as much.