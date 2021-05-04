Chelsea maybe play best football tactically but I think Real Madrid can do it, claims Nuri Sahin
Today at 6:42 PM
Former Real Madrid star Nuri Sahin believes that while Thomas Tuchel has made Chelsea into one of the most tactically sound teams, Real Madrid could still beat the Blues. The first-leg of the Champions League semi-final ended in a 1-1 draw between the two sides, with Chelsea scoring an away goal.
Few gave Chelsea any chance in their first-leg clash against Real Madrid despite Thomas Tuchel transforming the club’s fate since being appointed. But the Blues showed the world exactly what they could do on the night with them giving Real Madrid a tough fight in Madrid and the London side walked away with an away goal to their name. However, with the game ending as a 1-1 draw, it still remains in the balance with either side capable of winning it.
But with the Los Blancos getting more than their fair share of players back from injuries, it has seen Nuri Sahin claim that the La Liga giants could beat Chelsea in the second-leg. The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who spent a year on loan with Real Madrid, admitted that while Tuchel’s side is tactically amongst the best in the world, Real Madrid still have enough to beat them. He also added that, either way, it could be a really open and a really good game like the first leg.
“I think it will be an open game, as it was in the first leg. I’m really looking forward to it. Both sides are in a good moment, I would say. Chelsea are playing really well under Thomas Tuchel, and tactically they play really different. They play maybe the best football tactically right now. “You can see that they have a plan, with three at the back. I know the coach and he’s very good tactically," Sahin told Goal.
“But on the other side, you have the boss of the Champions League in Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane! They are still in a good moment, even if people maybe don’t think they are as strong. I have my fingers crossed for them, and I think they can do it But it will be a good game regardless."
- Nuri Sahin
- Zinedine Zidane
- Thomas Tuchel
- La Liga
- English Premier League
- Champions League
- Real Madrid
- Chelsea Fc
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.