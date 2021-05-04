Chelsea maybe play best football tactically but I think Real Madrid can do it, claims Nuri Sahin

But with the Los Blancos getting more than their fair share of players back from injuries, it has seen Nuri Sahin claim that the La Liga giants could beat Chelsea in the second-leg. The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who spent a year on loan with Real Madrid, admitted that while Tuchel’s side is tactically amongst the best in the world, Real Madrid still have enough to beat them. He also added that, either way, it could be a really open and a really good game like the first leg.