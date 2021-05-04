AS Roma confirm that Jose Mourinho will replace Paulo Fonseca as their next head coach

In an official statement, AS Roma have revealed that they have parted ways with Paulo Fonseca and that Jose Mourinho will be their new head coach from the 2021/22 season. The former Tottenham boss was recently sacked by the North London side after just under eighteen months in charge of the club.

Following Roma’s decline under Paulo Fonseca despite more than a few impressive performances in his first season in charge, it saw reports indicate that the Fonseca was set to be sacked. That has been confirmed by the Italian club although the 48-year-old will only leave at the end of the 2020/21 season. The news comes not even two days before the club’s Europa League semi-final second leg against Manchester United, although the Serie A side trail 6-2 on aggregate.

But while reports indicated that Maurizio Sarri was set to sign a two year deal with it 80% completed, the club have gone another direction with Jose Mourinho announced as a replacement instead. That has been confirmed by an official statement released by Roma with the former Tottenham and Chelsea boss set to take over from the 2021/22 season. The Portuguese boss will sign an agreement until 2024, in a move that has shocked many.

“AS Roma are pleased to announce that José Mourinho will be the new First Team Technical Manager starting from the 2021-22 season. An agreement has been reached with the coach that will bind him to the club until 30 June 2024,” reads the statement on ASRoma.com.

The 58-year-old was recently sacked by Tottenham and was reportedly linked with a move to Juventus amidst rumours that Andrea Pirlo could be sacked. But while the move comes out of nowhere, Mourinho thanked the “Friedkin family for choosing me to lead this great club” and added that club’s vision and ambition is one that matches his own.

“I thank the Friedkin family for choosing me to lead this great club and for making me part of their vision. After comparing myself with the owners and with Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood how high the ambition of this club is. This aspiration and this drive are the same ones that have always motivated me and together we want to build a winning path in the years to come,” Mourinho told Roma’s official website.

“The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I can't wait to start next season. At the same time, I wish Paulo Fonseca the best of luck and ask the media to understand that I will only make statements in due course. Daje Roma! ”.

L’#ASRoma è lieta di annunciare che José Mourinho sarà il nuovo Responsabile Tecnico della Prima Squadra a partire dalla stagione 2021-22! pic.twitter.com/Brko17N56B — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) May 4, 2021