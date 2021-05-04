AFC congratulates AIFF for successful organisation of Champions League matches

Today at 2:38 PM
The 2021 AFC Champions League was already supposed to be a special one for Indian football, as FC Goa became the first team from the country to qualify for the group stages of the continental meet. However, the occasion was more special as Goa was declared as the centralised venue for Group E matches, which also had teams like Al-Wahada (UAE), Al-Rayyan (Qatar) and Persepolis FC (Iran), apart from FC Goa.
Eventually, all the matches were held without much hassle at the Fatorda Stadium, in Goa, with Al-Wahada and Persepolis FC progressing to the next round. FC Goa also had a memorable outing, playing out three draws out of their quota of six. AFC general secretary Dato Windsor congratulated the AIFF (All India Football Federation) and the LOC (Local Organising Committee) for the successful organisation of the Group E matches, in spite of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country.
"Congratulations to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the successful organisation of the AFC Champions League 2021 (West) - Group E in India. The success is no doubt a showcase of the dedication, hard work and relentless efforts of the AIFF and LOC in ensuring a high level of organisation despite the challenging circumstances,” said Dato Windsor, in a letter to AIFF general secretary Kushal Das.
"Our appreciation goes to the LOC for the wonderful hospitality accorded to the AFC delegation and the participating clubs and for all the arrangements made to ensure and safeguard the health and wellbeing of all concerned throughout the tournament."
