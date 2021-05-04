AFC congratulates AIFF for successful organisation of Champions League matches

Eventually, all the matches were held without much hassle at the Fatorda Stadium, in Goa, with Al-Wahada and Persepolis FC progressing to the next round. FC Goa also had a memorable outing, playing out three draws out of their quota of six. AFC general secretary Dato Windsor congratulated the AIFF (All India Football Federation) and the LOC (Local Organising Committee) for the successful organisation of the Group E matches, in spite of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country.