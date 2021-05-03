Would have liked to continue at Real Madrid but club decided otherwise, claims Achraf Hakimi
Today at 6:57 PM
Achraf Hakimi has admitted that while he would have liked to stay at Real Madrid and fight for his place in the team but the club decided to sell him. The full-back signed for Inter Milan last summer and has thrived for the Nerazzurri, with him playing a key role in their title winning season.
After an incredible two year loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, many fans and critics alike were shocked when Real Madrid opted to sell Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan thrived in the Bundesliga and became of the most sought after full-backs but with Dani Carvajal the preferred right-back, it saw Inter Milan swoop and sign the 22-year-old for 40 million. Things since then have gone according to plan for Antonio Conte’s side with them confirmed as the Serie A title winners for the 2020/21 season.
But with reports indicating that Hakimi was the one who choose to leave Real Madrid and not fight for his place instead, it has seen the full-back come out and clear the air. In an interview, Hakimi admitted that he wanted to stay in Madrid and fight for his place but the club decided otherwise. He also added that it bothers him that people think he didn’t want to fight especially when he told the club that he was willing to do just that.
“I have to clarify. People are speaking saying that I didn’t want to compete for my position and it wasn’t like that. Everyone knows that Real Madrid was my home and that I would have liked to play there, but due to different circumstances I think the club decided otherwise,” Hakimi told El Chriniguito
“Everyone knows that I would have liked to have been there and won the position. People talk, but people don’t know the reality. That bothers me a little, that people think I was afraid of winning or fighting for the position. I was the first one who asked if I could be there to win the position, because I felt qualified for it.”
