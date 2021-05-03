Think Mikel Arteta is right man to take Arsenal forward, admits Santi Cazorla
Today at 6:30 PM
Former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla believes that Mikel Arteta is the right man to manage the club going forward and added that the Spanish boss can achieve big things with the side. The North London giants have struggled for form and consistency this season with them 9th on the league table.
Despite having an impressive summer transfer window, Arsenal have struggled this season with the Gunners unable to find their footing. It has seen the club endure an up and down time in the Premier League with them losing thirteen out of the 34 games they have played. That combined with a few other poor results has seen the North London side languish in ninth place although they are in the Europa League semi-final.
But their job of reaching the final has been made even tougher after a first leg 2-1 loss to Villarreal and it has seen many question just how good Mikel Arteta is as a manager. Not only that, fans and critics alike are concerned as to whether the Spaniard is the right man for the club but it has seen Santi Cazorla admit that Arteta is the right man. The Spanish midfielder believes that the Arsenal boss is the correct manager for the club and added that, with time, Arteta can achieve big things.
"I think he's the right man to take the club forward. It's difficult to follow a period like Wenger's – the club has to adapt to another kind of football, another philosophy, another vision of football. He's got a clear idea of how he wants his team to play, they're in the semi-finals and they did well in the FA Cup [last season]," Cazorla told UFEA"s official website
"They have been pretty inconsistent but you've got to give him time and I think they're convinced that Mikel can get a lot out of the squad and achieve big things. I'm great friends with him and whatever good happens to him and the club I'd be happy for them because I'm a Gunner."
