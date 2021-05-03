Sunil Chhetri hands over Twitter account to ‘real-life heroes’ to combat Covid crisis

Today at 4:36 PM
Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri has handed over his Twitter account to ‘real-life heroes’, who are working hard to eradicate the Covid-19 situation. The national team skipper has around 1.6 million followers on the social media platform and it will help the concerned people get better reach.
The second wave of Covid-19 has seen more than 3.5 lakh Indian people got infected daily for the past few days, while the death count is also disturbing. While several sports personalities have lent a hand of support for the cause as per their own capacities, Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri was the latest addition to the list.
With over 1.6 million followers, Sunil Chhetri has decided to hand over his Twitter handle to the ‘real-life heroes’ who are working day and night to help Covid-19 patients. By doing so, the concerned people can get a better reach for the resources at their disposal and in turn, save more lives.
“There are many people out there who are doing the hard work of collating resources. But they don’t have the luxury of followers that I have. The least I could do right now is provide a platform to give the resources found by them better reach,” said Sunil Chhetri, as reported by newindianexpress.
It was on April 29 that the initiative took force, with a Bengaluru-based media professional taken charge of the account, with him going on to share verified leads for emergency contacts regarding food, medicine and oxygen supply.
“We started with sharing information related to Bengaluru. We’ve shortlisted 2-3 more such people, who will share information related to other cities soon,” added the footballer.
Hey, everyone. As promised, I'll be handing my Twitter account to some of the real-life heroes over the coming weeks, to try and help them get their messages of support and relief to a wider audience.— Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) April 29, 2021
