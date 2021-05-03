Reports | Borussia Dortmund willing to let Jadon Sancho leave for €100 million
Today at 8:50 PM
According to ESPN, Borussia Dortmund could be allowing Jadon Sancho to leave the club next summer if they get a fee somewhere in the region of €100 million for the attacker. The 21-year-old is under contract until 2023 but has been heavily linked with a move to some of Europe’s biggest clubs.
After his transfer saga last summer, many expected Jadon Sancho to leave Borussia Dortmund especially given Manchester United’s interest in the forward. However, with Dortmund refusing to budge on their asking €150 million price tag, it saw no move take place in the end. But that hasn’t stopped the transfer rumours especially given the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
It has seen many Dortmund chiefs admit that they could potentially sell a player next summer with them looking to raise funds. But while many believe it could be Erling Haaland, ESPN have reported that the Bundesliga club would be willing to accept a lower €100 million fee for Sancho. The report has indicated that the club have re-evaluated their valuation of the attacker and have reduced the fee accordingly.
Not only that, ESPN has further reported that unlike last summer, there won’t be a deadline for a move although certain conditions do need to be met. That comes after Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc admitted that they have gentleman’s agreement with Sancho over a move but confirmed that conditions need to be met for it to take place.
