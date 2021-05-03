Raphael Varane ruled out of Real Madrid’s Champions League semi-final after untimely injury

While Real Madrid played their first-leg against Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final without Sergio Ramos, the club somehow managed to walk away with a 1-1 draw. However, with the defender fit and with many others finding their way back to full fitness, it was a big boost for the club ahead of the second-leg clash against the Blues. However, the Los Blancos suffered another blow over the weekend after Raphael Varane had to be replaced at half-time.