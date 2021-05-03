Raphael Varane ruled out of Real Madrid’s Champions League semi-final after untimely injury
Today at 6:28 PM
In a statement, Real Madrid have confirmed that Raphael Varane has been ruled out of their Champions League semi-final against Chelsea after suffering an injury. The 28-year-old had to be replaced at half-time during a league game on Saturday but hasn’t been able to shake off the knock.
While Real Madrid played their first-leg against Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final without Sergio Ramos, the club somehow managed to walk away with a 1-1 draw. However, with the defender fit and with many others finding their way back to full fitness, it was a big boost for the club ahead of the second-leg clash against the Blues. However, the Los Blancos suffered another blow over the weekend after Raphael Varane had to be replaced at half-time.
But while Zinedine Zidane was confident the Frenchman would be fit in time for the semi-final clash, Real Madrid have released a statement confirming that it won’t be the case. The statement revealed that the defender suffered an untimely groin injury which could rule him out for atleast 10 days and potentially the club’s next two games. That includes the Champions League semi-final clash and a key game in the La Liga title race against Sevilla.
“After the tests carried out today on our player Raphael Varane by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he was diagnosed with an injury to the right abductor muscles,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
