Pretty certain Raheem Sterling will still be an important player for England, proclaims Roy Hodgson

Few players have done as well for Manchester City as Raheem Sterling has over the last few years with the forward hitting double figure tallies for goals in the league consistently. However, despite netting a career best 20 goals last season, Sterling has struggled for form and consistency this term with him only scoring nine goals so far. That combined with the plethora of options the Pep Guardiola has at his disposal has seen Sterling weave in and out of the team.