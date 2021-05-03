2021 AFC Champions League | With little bit of luck FC Goa could have got better results, asserts Clifford Miranda

Today at 1:45 PM
FC Goa assistant coach Clifford Miranda feels that with a bit of luck here and there, they could have got a better result in the recently concluded AFC Champions League. Having played six matches in the group stage, the Gaurs played out three draws and lost an equal number of matches.
FC Goa scripted history by becoming the first Indian club to feature in the AFC Champions League, having qualified by virtue of finishing at the top of the league table during the 2019-20 ISL. However, with elite Asian clubs featuring in the tournament, the ‘Gaurs’ were not expected to go a long way.
In spite of expectations being low, the Juan Ferrando-led side put up a spirited show in the continental event, having played out three draws in the six group stages matches. Former Indian international and FC Goa assistant coach Clifford Miranda feels that with a bit of luck here and there, they could have got a better result.
“I am very proud of these players that they played extremely well, they played to their maximum. Maybe with a little bit of luck here and there, we could have got a result but then we were up against one of the better teams in Asia who are several levels above us,” said Clifford Miranda, following their loss to Al-Wahada.
Spanish tactician Juan Ferrando, along with other foreigners, were not part of the FC Goa squad for the last game, after they went back home citing the Covid-19 situation in India. Miranda, who was in charge of the side against Al-Wahada, feels that it was difficult to field an all-Indian playing XI in the match.
“It is always difficult when you don't have players who have been playing regularly for the past few games. However, it was an opportunity for the other players,” added the former footballer.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.