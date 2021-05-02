We have four games left and Real Madrid will fight until end, asserts Zinedine Zidane
Today at 9:05 PM
Zinedine Zidane has admitted that Real Madrid could win the La Liga and Champions League after a 2-0 league win over Osasuna on Saturday keeping the title race alive. The Los Blancos currently second in the table, 2 points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid with 4 more games to go.
With four more games to go in the league and a crunch semi-final second leg match at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea, the sky looks clear for the Los Blancos following a gloomy start to the season. However, the title race in Spain is heating up especially after Barcelona’s shock loss to Granada but with just two points separating Atletico Madrid and the Los Blancos, the final four games could prove to be a superb ending.
That has seen Zinedine Zidane praise the determination of his team especially after Eder Militao and Casemiro scored in the last 15 minutes to keep Real’s title hopes alive and simultaneously pile the pressure on their neighbours. The Real Madrid boss also added that the club aren’t going to drop out anytime soon with them set to fight till the end.
"A lot of things have happened to us but we're there, and today they're three more points. We're in the fight and we have four games left. We'll fight until the end. We can do it. I won't say we'll win it, but we'll do everything possible to try, I guarantee you that." Zidane said, reported ESPN.
Additionally, the return of club captain Sergio Ramos to the starting line up would provide a much-needed boost to the club’s Champions League hopes. Key players like Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have been rested at the weekend in hopes of making it to the Champions League final. Finally, the return of Eden Hazard to an injury muddled line up seems to be the perfect catalyst for a Wednesday night showdown and Zidane admitted that Hazard looks good and he is happy with his "game".
"Eden looked really good. It's the first time he's started. He played for 70 minutes, and he looked good in that position close to Karim. I'm happy with his game,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.