Reports | Real Madrid looking to sign Robert Lewandowski to solve striker issues
Today at 9:10 PM
According to Sky Germany, Real Madrid are considering a potential move for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski as they look to reinforce the team ahead of next season. The Los Blancos do have Karim Benzema as their main forward but have struggled in the Frenchman’s absence this season.
While there can be no denying Karim Benzema’s impact on Real Madrid, especially over the last few years, the Frenchman has been one of the few consistent figures for the Los Blancos. Especially with Marino Diaz, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior and many others struggling for consistency. That has seen the club struggle in the Frenchman’s absence especially this season with Casemiro, emerging as their second-highest goal scorer.
That defines the problems that Real Madrid have had and Sky Germany has reported that the club is looking to change that with a move for Robert Lewandowski. The 32-year-old is considered to be one of the best in the world at the moment and is thriving for the Bundesliga giants. He finished last season with 55 goals as Bayern lifted the treble, a tally which included 34 goals in the Bundesliga.
The report has indicated that despite his age, Real Madrid believe that the Polish international is the right man to partner and help out Benzema and could prove to be a key man going forward. That is despite the fact that Lewandowski’s contract expires in July 2023 which could see him command a potential fee of around £50 million.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Robert Lewandowski
- Karim Benzema
- Zinedine Zidane
- La Liga
- Bundesliga
- Champions League
- Bayern Munich
- Real Madrid
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.