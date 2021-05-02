PSG are already one of Europe’s elite teams and are doing historic things, proclaims Mino Raiola
Today at 6:36 PM
Following the backlash after his interview, Mino Raiola has defended his comments about Paris Saint-Germain and the French league by admitting that the club are one of the best. The Parisians have been linked with a move for Raiola’s client Erling Haaland and that prompted the comments.
Given his performances for Borussia Dortmund, it’s no surprise that Erling Haaland has been linked with a move to some of the best clubs in the world. It’s a list that includes Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and a catalogue of others over the last few months. They’re not the only ones though with Paris Saint-Germain also linked but Mino Raiola, in an interview with AS, believes that the club aren’t good enough for Haaland.
While Raiola admitted that he considers them to be one of Europe’s best, he also added that the league they play in isn’t competitive or good enough. That saw the interweb hit out at the super-agent who has released a correction and defended his quotes. On his Twitter page, Raiola admitted that he does consider PSG to be one of the best but also added that they play in one of the more competitive leagues in world.
"In my interview with newspaper AS, I would like to further clarify that I congratulated PSG. PSG is already one of the elite teams of European football and they are becoming 'historic' for what they are doing. My view of PSG is demonstrated by the great players that I have had the honour to assist to get there in the past,” Raiola’s statement revealed on Twitter.
“By the players that play there now and also, by the players that will for sure play there in the future. The evaluation I made on the French Championship reflects a common cliche in football. However, it is clearly not a thought of mine, as evidenced by the highly competitive nature of the league, especially the latest seasons.
"Moreover, PSG has a great appeal on all of the top players I represent. Players that would all consider joining the club if the opportunity presented itself. I find it very strange that the French press only emphasised the phrase about the championship and not the abundance of accolades I gave to PSG,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.